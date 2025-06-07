Kidnapping, extortion case registered against actor G Krishnakumar and his family in Kerala

A case of kidnapping and extortion has been registered against actor-cum-politician G Krishnakumar and his family based on a complaint lodged by a female employee of his daughter Diya's firm, police said on Saturday.

The complainant has alleged that she was kidnapped by Krishnakumar and Diya and money was extorted from her, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the police also registered a case of embezzlement against the employee based on the complaint lodged by Krishnakumar and his daughter.

Also Read Kerala govt opposes Bharat Mata portrait at Raj Bhavan event, cites lack of official status

"The two cases have been registered. We are going through all the evidence submitted along with the complaints. Further steps will be taken after that," an officer of Museum police station, where the FIRs have been registered, said.

Krishnakumar, meanwhile, told a TV channel that while Diya was pregnant, she was unable to monitor the business and during that time, three female employees working there embezzled around Rs 69 lakh from the firm.

He alleged that the employees gave QR codes of their accounts to customers instead of the firm's and in that manner embezzled the money.

He claimed that when he and his daughter got to know of it and threatened police action, the women came to meet them with their husbands and admitted to carrying out the embezzlement.

"They paid around Rs eight lakh initially and said they will return the rest of the money and asked us not to lodge a complaint. But, later one of them called and threatened my daughter, following which we lodged a complaint with the police on May 30 or 31," he claimed.

The women employees, later, told reporters that Krishnakumar and his daughter made casteist remarks against them, were intimidating, complained about them to others and demanded Rs 5 lakh not to post anything about them on social media.

They also claimed that Diya told them to accept money in their accounts so that she does not have tax issues.

Krishnakumar and Diya told the TV channel that the women employees' complaint was a counter to theirs and was filed a day after they did.

"Now I have come to know that a case under non-bailable provisions has been registered against all six members of my family, including my son-in-law," he said.

Krishnakumar said that he has sent an email to the Chief Minister's Office explaining the situation and has received a response from there.

He also claimed that he had electronic evidence, including video, of the employees carrying out the embezzlement and their subsequent admission of guilt. "All these have been given to the police," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.