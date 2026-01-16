MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kerala cyber police arrest Mahila Congress leader over survivor identity disclosure linked to Mamkootathil case

The Pathanamthitta Cyber Police took into custody Renjitha Pulickan, for allegedly posting the survivor’s identity on social media

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 16.01.26, 09:19 PM
Rahul Mamkootathil

Rahul Mamkootathil Facebook/rahulbrmamkootathil

A Mahila Congress district leader was arrested on Friday for allegedly revealing the identity of a rape survivor whose complaint led to the arrest of Congress-expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, police said.

The Pathanamthitta Cyber Police took into custody Renjitha Pulickan, a Mahila Congress leader from Kottayam, for allegedly posting the survivor’s identity on social media in connection with the third rape case registered against Mamkootathil.

Police said a case had been registered based on information from the Cyber Operations Wing against individuals who recently disclosed the survivor’s identity online.

As Pulickan could not initially be contacted, police traced her to a house in Kottayam, where she was arrested and brought to Pathanamthitta for further proceedings. Authorities said the action followed verification of online posts linked to the case.

Police also noted that Pulickan had earlier been accused in a similar case involving the disclosure of the victim’s identity in the first rape case against Mamkootathil. In that instance, a Thiruvananthapuram sessions court had granted her anticipatory bail.

Pulickan serves as the Pathanamthitta district secretary of the Mahila Congress, police added.

