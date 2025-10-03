Kejriwal alleges BJP-Congress nexus in Goa, says state ruined by ‘gundaraj’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged a "BJP-Congress alliance" in Goa and said the two national outfits have subjected the coastal state to "corruption, violence and gundaraj" for the past 13 years.

In a post on X ahead of his three-day visit to Goa, the former Delhi CM accused the BJP government of presiding over illegal construction, unauthorised iron ore mining, frequent power cuts, unemployment, and a decline in tourism, a key source of revenue for the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP-Congress alliance is running govt for 13 years in Goa. During these 13 years, Goa has witnessed massive illegal construction, illegal mining, insane amount of corruption, violence, state sponsored gundaraj, deteriorating law and order, high crime rate, potholed roads, crimes… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 3, 2025

"Goa has witnessed massive illegal construction, illegal mining, insane amount of corruption, violence, state-sponsored gundaraj (rule of goons), deteriorating law and order, high crime rate, potholed roads, crimes against women, frequent power cuts, massive unemployment, a sharp decline in tourism and an assault on Goan culture," Kejriwal maintained.

Under the present administration, an average Goan is living under constant fear, claimed the bureaucrat-turned-politician, a former Congress ally.

Anyone who dares to speak against the government is "threatened or attacked" and life in Goa has become a "daily torture" under the current dispensation, he alleged.

Kejriwal asserted that AAP leaders and volunteers were "courageously raising their voice on behalf of Goans against BJP-Congress alliance's gundaraj".

The AAP leader said during his three-day visit, he will meet party workers and leaders in the state, where the Opposition outfit has two MLAs.

Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive in Goa at around 9 pm on Friday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.