Kejriwal alleges BJP-Congress nexus in Goa, says state ruined by ‘gundaraj’

In a post on X ahead of his three-day visit to Goa, the former Delhi CM accused the BJP government of presiding over illegal construction, unauthorised iron ore mining, frequent power cuts, unemployment, and a decline in tourism

PTI Published 03.10.25, 08:32 PM
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal File picture

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged a "BJP-Congress alliance" in Goa and said the two national outfits have subjected the coastal state to "corruption, violence and gundaraj" for the past 13 years.

In a post on X ahead of his three-day visit to Goa, the former Delhi CM accused the BJP government of presiding over illegal construction, unauthorised iron ore mining, frequent power cuts, unemployment, and a decline in tourism, a key source of revenue for the state.

"Goa has witnessed massive illegal construction, illegal mining, insane amount of corruption, violence, state-sponsored gundaraj (rule of goons), deteriorating law and order, high crime rate, potholed roads, crimes against women, frequent power cuts, massive unemployment, a sharp decline in tourism and an assault on Goan culture," Kejriwal maintained.

Under the present administration, an average Goan is living under constant fear, claimed the bureaucrat-turned-politician, a former Congress ally.

Anyone who dares to speak against the government is "threatened or attacked" and life in Goa has become a "daily torture" under the current dispensation, he alleged.

Kejriwal asserted that AAP leaders and volunteers were "courageously raising their voice on behalf of Goans against BJP-Congress alliance's gundaraj".

The AAP leader said during his three-day visit, he will meet party workers and leaders in the state, where the Opposition outfit has two MLAs.

Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive in Goa at around 9 pm on Friday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

