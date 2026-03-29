Kashmir MLAs fear for safety after security escort withdrawal by LG administration

Several Kashmiri legislators are fearing for their lives after lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha's administration reportedly withdrew their security escorts, with Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Qarra drawing parallels with the security rollback in Pahalgam, where a terror attack killed 26 people last year.

Police have reportedly withdrawn the security escorts of all Kashmir-based MLAs, prompting them to raise the issue in the Assembly on Friday and Saturday.

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The reports surfaced days after former chief minister Farooq Abdullah survived an assassination attempt in Jammu. Sexagenarian Kamal Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi, opened fire at Farooq at a wedding before being overpowered.

The issue rocked the Assembly on Saturday after several National Conference legislators moved an adjournment motion to discuss the attack on Farooq.

Several MLAs railed against the LG administration for withdrawing their escorts, saying it would endanger their lives. The legislators wondered why the same action was not taken against Jammu-based MLAs.

Recalling the Pahalgam terror attack, PCC chief Qarra said: “Security was in place in Pahalgam, but was withdrawn and you had that incident. Similarly, the escorts of Valley MLAs have been withdrawn. That day, 26 tourists were killed, and today they are waiting for 26 MLAs to be killed,” he said.

An MLA said the security was in place at their homes.

Qarra said their escorts were withdrawn for deployment in states facing elections, wondering why Kashmiri MLAs alone were targeted. "Why did the DGP not surrender his security? Why was the security of the chief secretary or people in the police hierarchy not withdrawn?" he said.

NC legislator Riyaz Bedar, who has served as Srinagar police chief, saw a link between the assassination attempt on Farooq and the security downgrade. “It looks like a deep-rooted conspiracy to sideline democratically elected leaders,” he said.

NC MLA Mir Saifulllah said their movement had been restricted without the escorts. "We cannot step out of our houses... How can we visit our constituencies?" he said.

PDP MLA Waheed Para took the opportunity to accuse chief minister Omar Abdullah of denying safe accommodation to former CM Mehbooba Mufti. “While we condemn the attack on Farooq Abdullah sahab... we have direct questions for the CM@OmarAbdullah. Why has he compromised the security of senior Opposition leaders? Snatching of the house of former CM Mehbooba ji... was an attempt to murder by the government, yet the CM has deliberately ignored her entitlement after elections. Security is insurance in J&K, non-negotiable,” he posted on X.