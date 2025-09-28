Karur stampede: Enquiry commission to launch probe on Sunday, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the Commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would arrive in Karur later in the day to probe the stampede incident.

He said Chief Minister M K Stalin would take appropriate action based on the report submitted by the panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi, who cut short his overseas trip, paid homage to the deceased and visited the injured at a hospital here.

He was accompanied by Cabinet colleagues, including Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

"The Commission will speak to the affected individuals and submit its report. Based on its recommendations, the Chief Minister will take suitable action," Udhayanidhi told reporters.

The Deputy CM said over 345 doctors and nurses from neighbouring districts have been deployed to treat the injured.

Expressing anguish over the tragedy, he said the government would extend full support to the victims.

"The government will take action to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future," he said.

As many as 40 people lost their lives in a stampede at actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay's public rally in Karur on September 27.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed the treatment being provided to those injured at the government hospital in the district.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Deputy CM said he also sought details of those receiving treatment at other hospitals.

The review meeting was held in the presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian, former State Minister Senthil Balaji, and senior officials from the health department.

"I have issued orders to ensure that every individual receives special care and quality treatment for the injuries sustained (due to the stampede)" he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.