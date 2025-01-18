MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karnataka state BJP President election to be held soon: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Currently, the Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra is holding the state President post

PTI Published 18.01.25, 03:01 PM
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday said the Karnataka state BJP president election would soon be held.

Chauhan, who is also the BJP's internal election in-charge for Karnataka, said that the process to elect the new president has started.

"Soon the election for the state president will start. We hold booth level leaders' elections as well. Sometimes the people are elected unanimously," Chauhan said.

Currently, the Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra is holding the state president post. He is son of BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

A section of BJP MLAs and leaders, including Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, are opposing Vijayendra.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

