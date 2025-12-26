Bengaluru airport extends free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival zones to 15 mins

The Kempegowda International Airport here has extended the free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival pick-up areas from 10 minutes to 15 minutes, effective from December 26.

It applies to both private vehicles and taxi services, the airport, operated by BIAL, said.

The decision follows a review of passenger and stakeholder feedback and is intended to provide greater ease and flexibility for passengers and their families, while also supporting smoother traffic flow and a more seamless kerbside pick-up experience.

"To further ease passenger movement and enhance the arrival experience, passengers can choose between a fleet of shuttles (every seven mins), six cars, and 10 buggies operating to and from the P3/P4 pick-up areas," Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement.

This ensures convenient, frequent, and assisted movement for passengers, it added.

