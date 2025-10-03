Karnataka schemes lift women’s confidence, families invest in health and education: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday cited a report from an independent study and said that due to the guarantees of the Karnataka government women are healthier and empowered in the family and in society.

"The verdict is unambiguous: Women are healthier, more mobile, and empowered in the family and in society. Families are making long-term investments in their health and education," the Congress leader said.

Local economies are stronger, with demand boosted at the grassroots, Ramesh said.

"Eighty per cent of the beneficiaries reported increased healthcare access. Notably, 72 per cent of the women surveyed reported that the scheme boosted their self-confidence and empowerment," Ramesh said about the impact of the 'shakti' guarantee.

On the impact of Gruha Lakshmi, under which Rs. 2,000 is given to women heads, Ramesh pointed out that 94 per cent used some part of the money on supplementing diet and nutrition, 90 per cent on healthcare, and about 50 per cent for their children's education.

Women are overwhelmingly using the funds to make long-term investments in their family's wellbeing, he said, citing the study.

Pointing to the results of the study about the Gruha Jyoti (free 200 units power) scheme, Ramesh said 72 per cent of the women beneficiaries reported that their families now had greater utilisation of electricity, and 43 per cent purchased new time-saving and quality of life enhancing appliances.

On the impact of Anna Bhagya (free rice), Ramesh said 94 per cent of the respondents reported receiving the benefits of the scheme.

He said 91 per cent of the beneficiary families are spending on supplementary nutrition like vegetables and milk since the enhanced Anna Bhagya scheme covers their need for grains.

On the impact of Yuva Nidhi (allowance for unemployed youth), Ramesh said 42 per cent of those who received the allowance used the funds for skill development and employment.

Launched in 2023, these five guarantees aim to support low-income households, empower women, and address unemployment.

The Congress-led Karnataka government claims these initiatives form a key part of its broader welfare agenda to uplift marginalised communities and promote social equity.

The annual budget allocation for the five guarantees stands at approximately Rs 52,000 crore, within the state’s total fiscal budget of Rs 3.71 lakh crore for 2024-25.