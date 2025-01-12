Kangana arranges 'Emergency' screening for Gadkari, he says 'wonderful performance'

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut organised a special screening of her upcoming film "Emergency" for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari watched the political drama, which stars Ranaut in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, in Nagpur on Saturday.

Directed, produced and written by Ranaut, "Emergency" also stars Anupam Kher. The film, which was mired in controversy, will be released in theatres on January 17.

In an X post, Gadkari urged people to watch the movie which portrays "a significant period in India's history".

"Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKhe Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence," the Union minister wrote.

Nitin Gadkari with actors Anupam Kher and Kangna Ranawat during the screening of the film 'Emergency', in Nagpur, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. PTI

Ranaut re-shared Gadkari's post on the microblogging site and expressed her gratitude.

"Thank you so much for your precious time sir," she wrote.

Kher, who plays the role of Jaiprakash Narayan in "Emergency", said the response to the first special screening of the film was "exhilarating".

"I also watched the complete film for the first time. OUTSTANDING! The world, especially the younger Indian generation, should watch it for many reasons. For the technical BRILLIANCE of the crew! For the WONDERFUL performances of each and every actor (Including mine)" he said.

The veteran actor praised Ranaut for her performance in the movie.

"It is undoubtedly a masterclass in acting. Her portrayal of #Indiraji covers all the possible and impossible emotions! As a director her work is first rate!" "Emergency" delves into the 21-months of emergency that lasted from 1975 to 1977 under the prime ministership of Indira Gandhi.

It also stars Shreyas Talpade as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram. It is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

The film missed out on its September 6, 2024 release date as it was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community.

