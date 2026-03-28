3,192 low-enrolment schools; 1,732 closed or merged, Rs 13,816 crore spent on salaries: J&K government

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said that as many as 3,192 schools across the Union territory have reported less than 10 or zero enrolment since 2022, with 2,518 teachers posted in them.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania in the Assembly, Education Minister Sakina Itoo shared details of such schools and the staff strength compiled division-wise.

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According to the data, 1,494 schools with 1,934 teachers reported less than 10 or zero enrolment since 2022 in the Jammu division, while the Kashmir division reported 1,698 such schools with 584 teachers.

In the Jammu division, Kathua district accounted for the highest number of such schools at 508, followed by Udhampur (188), Rajouri (174), Reasi (161) and Jammu (130).

The other districts were Doda (111), Kishtwar (89), Samba (60), Ramban (56) and Poonch (17), according to the reply.

In the Kashmir division, Baramulla topped the list with 396 schools, followed by Shopian (270), Kupwara (228), Anantnag (168), Bandipora (156), Ganderbal (138), Pulwama (102), Budgam (96), Srinagar (90) and Kulgam (54), the data showed.

On financial implications, the minister detailed the annual expenditure on salaries and operations for the low-enrolment schools.

"More than 1,700 (1,732) government schools have been closed or merged across the Union territory since 2019, while the government incurred an expenditure of over Rs 13,816 crore on salaries," the minister said.

According to the data, of these 1,732 schools, 1,427 were in the Jammu division and 305 in the Kashmir division.

In the Jammu division, the highest number of school closures or mergers was reported in Jammu district at 517, followed by Kathua (238), Samba (125), Doda (113), Poonch (103), Rajouri (98), Udhampur (81), Kishtwar (72), Reasi (61) and Ramban (19).

In the Kashmir division, Baramulla topped the chart at 66, followed by Ganderbal (46), Kupwara (44), Shopian (34), Anantnag (32), Bandipora (27), Pulwama (17), Budgam (16), Srinagar (14), and Kulgam (9).

The data showed the government spent Rs 13,816.66 crore on salaries during this period. Out of this, Rs 13,770 crore was incurred in the Jammu division and Rs 46.66 crore in the Kashmir division.

Among the districts, Udhampur accounted for the highest salary expenditure at Rs 2,600 crore, followed by Rajouri (Rs 1,925.70 crore), Kathua (Rs 1,830 crore), and Doda (Rs 1,680.77 crore) in the Jammu division, while Baramulla recorded the highest expenditure at Rs 9.54 crore in the Kashmir division.

Schools missing playgrounds, boundary walls

The government also said that a significant number of schools across the Union territory continue to face deficiencies in basic infrastructure, including toilets, drinking water, boundary walls and playgrounds.

Replying to a question in the assembly, the government said that as per official data for 2025-26, out of 18,724 schools, as many as 2,698 lack boys' toilets, while 57 schools do not have girls' toilets. Seventy-eight schools are without drinking water facilities, it said.

The data further revealed major gaps in other essential infrastructure, with 9,078 schools lacking boundary walls and 10,896 schools without playgrounds.

The data also highlighted significant shortcomings in other essential infrastructure, raising concerns about safety and security and impacting physical and recreational activities for students.

The government, however, said that efforts are underway to bridge these gaps.

To address these deficiencies, the government said construction of 4,481 toilets is currently underway. This includes 1,441 toilets for boys, 2,575 for girls and 465 for children with special needs (CWSN).

The projects are being executed through the Public Works Department and the Rural Development Department (RDD) and are at various stages of completion, it added.

"These works are being executed through the Public Works (R&B) Department and the Rural Development Department and are at various stages of completion," the government said.