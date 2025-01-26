Jammu and Kashmir's special status is 'our right under Constitution': Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary on Sunday said the demand for restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir is a constitutional right of the people of the Union territory and is key to the peace and development of the region.

Talking to reporters after paying tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial at Pratap Park here, Chaudhary insisted on special status for J-K, saying there were other states in India that enjoyed special status within the constitution of India.

"The Omar Abdullah cabinet in its very first meeting has raised the issue of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. We have asked for our rights under this very constitution.

"As far as special status is concerned, there are other states in India which have special status. Jammu and Kashmir had a special status given by Maharaja Hari Singh and it is our right under this very Constitution. The special status is our demand and it will remain," the deputy chief minister said.

He said it was the constitution of the country that has given the people the right to express themselves.

"Today is a day of happiness and we are paying tributes to the martyrs and Babasaheb Ambedkar who gave us the Constitution -- the Constitution that gave us the right to express ourselves," he added.

Later, addressing the Republic Day event at Bakshi Stadium here, Chaudhary said the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union territory had caused deep hurt and pain to the people here.

"Snatching of statehood has caused deep pain, irrespective of the reasons given for this action. It has shattered the self-esteem and confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The deputy chief minister said the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir was key to the peace and development of the region.

"The people demand restoration of statehood at the earliest. It will not only restore the self-confidence of the people but also lead to development. Jammu and Kashmir is not just a part of India but its soul," he said.

Chaudhary said the Omar Abdullah government will play its role in getting people their due rights. He also spoke about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homes in the valley.

"The government is committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits. We are working on it," he said.

Chaudhary said while unemployment has increased in the last six years, the government will make all efforts to create employment opportunities for the youth.

