Jammu and Kashmir Police detain Haryana preacher linked to Faridabad ‘white-collar’ terror module

Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who has been brought to Srinagar, was staying in a rented house within the Al Falah university complex in Faridabad

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 12.11.25, 09:34 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained a preacher from Mewat in Haryana in connection with the ‘white-collar’ terror module allegedly operating from a university in Faridabad, officials said.

Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who has been brought to Srinagar, was staying in a rented accommodation within the Al Falah University complex in Faridabad.

According to officials, it was from his residence that police had recovered more than 2,500 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur.

He is likely to be formally arrested soon, they said.

Ishtiyaq will be the ninth person taken into custody in the case.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, conducted interstate raids on November 10 to dismantle what they described as a ‘white-collar’ terror network linked to banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Investigators believe the explosive materials were stored at Ishtiyaq’s rented residence by Dr. Muzammil Ganaie alias Musaib and Dr. Umar Nabi — the latter being the man who was driving the explosives-laden car that detonated near Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people.

