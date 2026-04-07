J&K issues ‘medium danger’ avalanche warning in Ganderbal, Kupwara high areas

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday issued a 'medium danger' avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Ganderbal and Kupwara districts in view of a fresh wet spell in the Valley.

"Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2600 metres over Ganderbal and Kupwara in the next 24 hours," an official of the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority said here.

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People living in these areas were advised not to venture into vulnerable areas till the advisory is in force.

The warning was issued in the wake of a spell of rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir.

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