Kerala final electoral roll shows 2.69 crore voters ahead of assembly polls

The Election Commission on Saturday published Kerala’s final electoral roll for the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to the updated roll, Kerala has 2,69,53,644 registered voters across its 140 Assembly constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 8,97,211 names have been removed in the final list following the special intensive revision. But voters whose names have been deleted can still add their

names until the nominations for the Assembly elections are accepted.

The SIR was held in Kerala between November 4, 2025, and January 30. When the final SIR list was published on Saturday, the chief electoral officer of Kerala, Rathan U. Khelkar, said that among the 2,69,53,644 voters, 1.31 crore were men and 1.38 crore women.

The final list also has 227 third-gender voters. Around 4.24 lakh people are in the age group of 18-19 years.

On December 23, 2025, when the draft rolls were published during the local body elections, there were 2,54,42,352 voters. Following objections and hearings, an additional 53,229 names were removed.

However, 15,11,292 new voters were added to the final list after verification.

The final roll had been displayed on Saturday at the office of the electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers. The final roll can also be checked on the CEO’s website,www.ceo.kerala.government.in.

First-time electors in the age group of 18-19 years, who are yet to receive their EPIC cards, and existing electors who have migrated and applied for corrections will be issued EPICs through booth-level officers to their residential addresses.

Applications for inclusion of names in the voters’ list can be submitted until the last date of filing of nomination papers for the Assembly elections.