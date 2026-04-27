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regular-article-logo Monday, 27 April 2026

Jammu and Kashmir: Administration declares Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom unlawful under UAPA, Mehbooba Mufti terms move ‘flagrant injustice’

The order said there was a de facto control of the institution by individuals affiliated with the banned outfit, including their placement in key administrative and academic positions

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 27.04.26, 05:08 PM
Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom

Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom sirajululoom.jked.in

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom in Imam Sahib, Shopian, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, an unlawful entity. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg issued a two-page order based on the dossier presented by the Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian, citing alleged links with Jamaat-e-Islami and accusations of fostering an environment conducive to radicalisation.

According to the order issued by Garg on April 24, there were "credible inputs and evidence on record, to indicate sustained and covert linkages of the institution with Jamaat-e-Islami, which the Government of India banned in 2019.

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The order said there was a de facto control of the institution by individuals affiliated with the banned outfit, including their placement in key administrative and academic positions.

It said that a number of pass-outs from the institution were found to be involved in militant activities and acts prejudicial to national security.

The dossier also raised the issues of financial opacity, suspicious handling of institutional funds, and changes in financial control structures, raising apprehensions of diversion and misuse of funds.

"The cumulative facts and circumstances, supported by intelligence inputs and field verification, provide sufficient grounds to reasonably believe that the premises are being used for the purposes of an unlawful association," it added.

However, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said declaring Dar Ul Uloom Jamia Siraj Ul Uloom in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian an unlawful entity under the UAPA was a "flagrant injustice" to the underprivileged sections of society.

She also alleged that banning such "altruistic institutions" without any solid evidence of anti-national activity "shows a deep-seated prejudice and ill intention".

In a post on X, Mehbooba said, "Every single day the J&K government acts as a mute bystander & a timid enabler of vicious assaults on J&K's identity & dignity. Declaring Dar Ul Uloom Jamia Siraj Ul Uloom as an unlawful entity under UAPA is a flagrant injustice to the poor underprivileged sections of society".

The former chief minister said the institution served as a "beacon of quality education" for students unable to afford expensive schooling.

"It has produced reputed doctors and professionals who served this nation with dedication. Banning these altruistic institutions without any solid evidence of anti national activity shows a deep seated prejudice and ill intention," she added.

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