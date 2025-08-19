Jaishankar embarks on 3-day visit to Russia to strengthen ‘time-tested’ partnership

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday embarked on a three-day visit to Russia from August 19 to 21 to further bolster the “longstanding and time-tested India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said, “At the invitation of First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Denis Manturov, the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will undertake an official visit to Russia on 19-21 August 2025 to co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) scheduled for 20 August 2025. EAM will address the India-Russia Business Forum meeting in Moscow.”

During the visit, Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to review the bilateral agenda and exchange perspectives on regional and global developments.

The visit comes amid strains in India’s ties with the US following President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent penalty for purchasing Russian crude oil.

Jaishankar and Lavrov are also expected to discuss recent initiatives by the Trump administration to bring peace to Ukraine.

Reiterating New Delhi’s intent, the MEA underlined, “The visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding and time-tested India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”