Jairam Ramesh slams government ahead of Niti Aayog meeting on ‘Viksit Bharat’, calls it ‘exercise in hypocrisy’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog today, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the credibility of the government’s “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) goal .

In a post on X, Ramesh casted doubt on the government's moral and institutional standing to lead such an initiative.

“Today the Governing Council of the Niti Aayog meets under the chairmanship of the PM. It will reportedly review progress on the so-called Viksit Bharat goal,” Ramesh began.

He posted a series of pointed questions.

“What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be if those in power themselves destroy the bonds of social harmony by their malicious words and deeds?

What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be if those in power subvert Parliament, judiciary, universities, media, and Constitutional and statutory authorities to fulfill their nefarious goals?

What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be if the values that India has always stood for are systematically assaulted in full glare of the world?

What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be with sharpening economic disparities and inequalities even as wealth continues to accumulate in the hands of a few?

What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be if India's glorious diversities are deliberately sought to be insulted and erased?

What sort of Viksit Bharat is it where not only is freedom of speech under threat but freedom after speech is also endangered?”

He ended the post with a critique of the Niti Aayog, saying, “Today's meeting of the नीती आयोग - an अयोग्य body if ever there was one - is yet another exercise in hypocrisy and diversion.”

The Niti Aayog meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, brings together chief ministers of all states and Union Territories.

The theme is ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’, aiming to craft long-term, inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities, but grounded in local realities.

According to Niti Aayog, the vision for Viksit Bharat hinges on “human development, economic growth, sustainability, technology, and governance reforms.” States are expected to leverage their unique strengths, set time-bound targets, and utilise data-driven processes and Information Communication Technology infrastructure for effective implementation.

The session will also reflect on recommendations from the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December 2024, focusing on entrepreneurship, skilling, employment, and the green economy.

This is the first major meeting between the Prime Minister and state leadership since Operation Sindoor and in the backdrop of past tensions. 10 states and UTs opted out of the previous year’s Governing Council meeting.

The Governing Council was formed in 2015, and its annual meeting is intended to foster cooperative federalism.