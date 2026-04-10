Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum set for Rs 25 crore modernisation, QR codes for information across 18 galleries

The iconic Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur will be developed into an international-standard facility with beautification and modernisation works at a cost of Rs 25 crore, an official said on Friday.

Museum superintendent Mahendra Kumar Nimhal said conservation and restoration work will be carried out, along with the installation of special lighting to enhance its appearance and sensor-based doors at three locations.

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He said the museum's 18 galleries, showcasing a wide range of artefacts, will be scientifically upgraded to ensure preservation.

The galleries include international, pottery, sculpture, lac, coin, carpet, arms and armour, woodcraft, musical instruments, jewellery and ivory sections, among others.

"QR codes will be installed in each gallery. Visitors will be able to access information about Rajasthan's history, art, culture, food, attire, jewellery and folk traditions at the click of a button," Nimhal said.

He said the museum receives around 8,000 visitors per day during the tourist season and 1,500 to 2,000 on normal days.

"To attract more tourists, the museum will be developed on the lines of central museums in other states," he added.

An LED screen will be installed at the reception to provide visitors with information about the museum's history before they enter, he said.

Nimhal said daily light shows will also be organised as part of night tourism to attract visitors.

He said the museum's main attraction is an Egyptian mummy, brought from the ancient city of Akhmim, which dates back to the Ptolemaic period (322-30 BC) and is preserved in a special glass case.

The nearly 2,300-year-old mummy underwent an X-ray in 2011, which revealed that its 206 bones are intact, and the X-ray is also displayed at the museum, he added.

Apart from Jaipur, mummies are displayed at museums in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow and Vadodara.

Nimhal said the foundation of the museum was laid in 1876 by Albert Edward, and the building was designed in 1887 by architect Samuel Swinton Jacob during the reign of Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II.

The museum currently houses over 24,930 exhibits, including a 19th-century brass shield depicting scenes from the 'Ramayana' with Sanskrit inscriptions, and another shield illustrating episodes from the 'Mahabharata', he said.