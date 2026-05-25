SSC-GD constable paper canceled in Kanpur due to excess allotment at exam centre

Chaos erupted at an SSC-GD constable exam centre here on Monday when nearly double the number of candidates were allotted seats, forcing authorities to cancel both shifts.

The disruption occurred at Shrimati Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur online centre in Purvameer, Maharajpur, where the centre, with a seating capacity of 399 candidates per shift, issued admit cards to 819 candidates for each shift, leading to massive crowding and confusion.

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The exam was being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

According to police, the exam was scheduled between 2 pm and 3 pm, and 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Trouble began when more than the centre could seat turned up for the exam.

Officials said nearly 350 candidates had already been seated when authorities realised that the number of candidates far exceeded the centre's capacity.

As confusion and protests intensified, the management informed SSC officials, following which both shifts of the exam were cancelled.

The sudden cancellation sparked anger among candidates, many of whom had come from distant districts. Some aspirants tried to block the Kanpur-Prayagraj National Highway in protest, but police intervened and persuaded them to disperse.

The situation worsened when candidates scheduled for the second shift also started arriving at the venue, swelling in number outside the centre.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta said rumours of violence and vandalism at the centre were false and misleading.

"Police and administrative officials reached the spot immediately and pacified the agitating candidates through dialogue. The situation remained peaceful and fully under control," he said.

Candidates were informed that fresh exam dates would be announced later through email and the official SSC website, Gupta said.

Candidates' concerns over travel expenses have been communicated to the authorities, the police said.