MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 August 2025

Bookshelves new battleground in J&K: Forfeit order on 25 books over ‘radical’ content

The order accuses these books of promoting false narratives and secessionism and inciting violence against the Indian State

Muzaffar Raina Published 07.08.25, 06:15 AM
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha File picture

Bookshelves in Jammu and Kashmir seem to be the new battleground with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s administration extending its crackdown to works of acclaimed national and international writers by ordering forfeiture of 25 titles, citing the threat of radicalisation and glorification of terrorism.

The order accuses these books of promoting false narratives and secessionism and inciting violence against the Indian State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forfeiture order has been issued under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, which, according to experts here, makes it unlawful to buy, sell, possess, print or distribute the publications and requires the owners to surrender them to the authorities.

Among the books to be forfeited are Arundhati Roy’s Azadi, Sumantra Bose’s Kashmir at the Crossroads and Contested Lands, A.G. Noorani’s The Kashmir Dispute 1947-2012, Anuradha Bhasin’s A dismantled State (The Untold Story of Kashmir after Article 370), David Devadas’s In Search of a Future (The Story of Kashmir), and Hafsa Kanjwal’s Colonising Kashmir: State-Building under Indian Occupation.

Other important books by renowned international authors are Kashmir in Conflict by Victoria Schofield and Independent Kashmir by Christopher Snedden.

RELATED TOPICS

Jammu And Kashmir Books Manoj Sinha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Extremely unfortunate: India on Trump's double tariff whammy for Russian oil purchase

The US’s decision, which takes the total duty to an unprecedented 50 per cent and marks a sharp escalation in bilateral trade tensions, may effectively close the American market to a large chunk of Indian exports
Priyanka outside Parliament on Wednesday. 
Quote left Quote right

The smug entitlement of the Gandhi family reeks of contempt for the judiciary

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT