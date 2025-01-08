MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 January 2025

ISRO delays satellite docking experiment again

The space agency had initially planned it on January 7, which was cancelled and postponed to Thursday, which again got cancelled

PTI Published 08.01.25, 09:58 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

ISRO on Wednesday once again postponed the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDEx) involving two satellites, citing excessive drift during a crucial manoeuvre.

The SpaDEx was supposed to take place on January 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While making a manoeuvre to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe. Stay tuned for updates,” ISRO said in a post on ‘X’.

This is the second time when the ISRO postponed the SpaDEx.

The space agency had initially planned it on January 7, which was cancelled and postponed to Thursday, which again got cancelled.

The Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) is a pivotal project, which is designed to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking using two small satellites, the space agency said.

"SpaDeX will serve as a milestone in advancing India’s capabilities in space docking, a critical technology for future space missions including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions,” ISRO said in an explainer.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ISRO Satellite
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Country afraid of humour? Satish Acharya, Manjul told their cartoons violate India’s laws

The satirists get notices from X saying police claim their takes on politics violate India’s information-technology laws; both say they are not afraid to exercise their right of expression
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Govt's own incompetence in spending its funds is responsible for wider economic gloom

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT