Days after Arijit Singh’s playback retirement, Aamir Khan thanks singer for lending voice to ‘Ek Din’

Days after Arijit Singh announced retirement from playback singing, production banner Aamir Khan Productions thanked the singer for lending his voice to the upcoming romantic drama Ek Din.

The production house Monday took to social media to thank the singer for lending his voice to the film starring Aamir’s son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Last week, Aamir visited Arijit’s hometown Jiaganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Sharing a photo of Aamir with Arijit, the makers wrote on Instagram, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din”. The photo was shared by Aamir, who wrote, “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical. Love, a.”

On January 27, Arijit had announced that he would retire from playback singing, but would continue working on independent music.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much love all these years as listeners,” Singh wrote.

“I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” the two-time National Award-winning singer added.

On Sunday, Arijit joined Anoushka Shankar and Bickram Ghosh for a performance at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is slated to release in theatres on May 1.