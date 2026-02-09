Ghislaine Maxwell won't answer questions during congressional deposition, lawmaker says

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell intends to refuse to answer questions at a Monday deposition before the House's Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, according to a Sunday letter from US Representative Ro Khanna.

Maxwell, who was found guilty in 2021 for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, plans to invoke her Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and decline to answer all substantive questions, according to Khanna’s letter to Representative James Comer, the committee chair.

Maxwell's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Instead of answering individual questions, Maxwell plans to read a prepared statement at the beginning of her deposition, Khanna, who serves on the committee, said without detailing the source of his information.

“This position appears inconsistent with Ms. Maxwell’s prior conduct, as she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment when she previously met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss substantially similar subject matter,” Khana, a California Democrat, wrote in his letter seeking clarification on her testimony.

Maxwell’s deposition comes as the US Department of Justice has released of millions of internal documents related to Epstein.