regular-article-logo Saturday, 10 May 2025

Indo-Pak conflict: 32 airports shut for civilian flight operations till May 15, says DGCA

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations

PTI Published 10.05.25, 01:06 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Srinagar and Amritsar are among the 32 airports across the northern and western parts of the country that have been closed for civilian flight operations till May 15, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

The decision came in view of the India-Pakistan military standoff.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations.

The closure will be effective from "May 9 to May 14 (which corresponds to 05:29 IST on May 15), due to operational reasons," DGCA said in a release.

The airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon and Jammu.

Other airports in the list are Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar) and Leh.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai have also been closed, the release said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

