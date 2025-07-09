MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 09 July 2025

IndiGo flight to Delhi makes emergency return to Patna after bird strike, all onboard safe

The flight will undergo inspection. The airlines will make alternate arrangements for the passengers to send them to their destination

PTI Published 09.07.25, 10:56 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 175 passengers returned to Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna after takeoff on Wednesday morning as one of its engines developed a technical snag due to a bird hit, airport officials said.

All the 175 passengers and crew were safe, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"IGO5009 Patna to Delhi reported bird hit after takeoff at 0842 IST, one dead bird in pieces found on runway during inspection. The same was advised to the aircraft through the Approach Control Unit. Message received from the approach control unit that aircraft requested to come back to Patna due to vibration in one engine. Local stand-by declared and aircraft landed safely at 0903 IST on runway 7. All passengers are safe," a statement issued by Patna airport said.

The flight will undergo inspection. The airlines will make alternate arrangements for the passengers to send them to their destination, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiGo Airlines
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar becomes Bengal in Niti Aayog report map, Trinamool flags ‘pathetic’ glitch

Sharing the screenshot of the report, a four-page summary about West Bengal, Gokhale took a potshot at the Modi government, adding how "the government of India cannot even place West Bengal on a map"
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Over the past century there have been some bizarre choices for the Nobel Peace Prize

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT