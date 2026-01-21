IndiGo tells DGCA no flight cancellations after February 10 as new crew norms kick in

IndiGo has assured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that no flights will be cancelled after February 10, the day the airline is scheduled to fully implement the revised crew roster norms.

The country’s largest carrier said it had enough pilots to operate the scheduled number of flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo had been granted exemption from certain provisions of the revised Flight Time Duty Limitation (FTDL) till February 10 to normalise operations following the large-scale flight cancellations and disruptions in early December that brought the country’s aviation sector to a standstill.

As the deadline is near, DGCA and IndiGo officials met on Monday, with the airline sharing details of its crew strength and other operational aspects.

“During the meeting with the DGCA on 19th January 2026, IndiGo assured operational stability and no flight cancellations after 10th February 2026 based on the current approved network, above crew strength, and the removal of the two FTDL exemptions approved on 06th December 2025,” the aviation regulator said in a statement.

The meeting was part of the DGCA’s ongoing review of IndiGo.

In the latest weekly review meeting held on Monday, IndiGo reported adequate pilot availability against projected operational requirements.

The airline informed the DGCA that currently 2,400 pilots-in-command and 2,240 first officers are available to operate Airbus aircraft, which IndiGo said was more than the numbers required to maintain stable operations. The minimum requirement was of 2,280 captains and 2,050 first officers, according to the DGCA statement.

After the meeting, the DGCA said it continued to closely monitor IndiGo’s operations, with particular emphasis on roster integrity, crew availability, buffer adequacy, system robustness and adherence to FTDL requirements, to ensure resilient and compliant airline operations across the sector.

After the early December chaos, the DGCA has constantly monitored the operations of IndiGo, which dominates India’s aviation sector with over 2,000 flight services running daily.

The DGCA had asked IndiGo to submit daily operational reports covering critical parameters such as flight cancellations and delays, crew positioning and availability.

IndiGo has submitted four weekly and three fortnightly reports, and has participated in weekly review meetings with the DGCA, providing updated data on all critical operational parameters.