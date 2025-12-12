India’s aerospace, drones and space-tech sector set to hit USD 44 billion and add 2 lakh jobs by 2033

India’s aerospace, drones and space-technology industry could expand more than five-fold to USD 44 billion by 2033, driven by government reforms, private investment and international collaborations, according to a report released Friday by Adecco India.

The report says the sector, once largely research-driven, is now evolving into a full-scale industry, creating new demand for engineers, researchers, data scientists and business professionals. It estimates over 2 lakh new jobs emerging over the next decade.

New-age roles — including Space Policy Analysts, Robotics Engineers, Avionics Specialists, and GNC (Guidance, Navigation and Control) experts — are becoming central to India’s long-term space ambitions, the report noted.

The findings draw on data from more than 100 Adecco clients, supplemented by broader market research.

“With strong government vision and a vibrant startup ecosystem, India is poised to become a global space hub, and this will create a wave of opportunities for talent across engineering, research, data, and business domains,” said Deepesh Gupta, Director and Head of General Staffing at Adecco India.

Regions such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune are expected to drive maximum opportunities, with wages for niche roles in avionics, cryogenics, ATDC (Attitude Determination and Control Systems), Remote Sensing Specialists, Space Habitat Engineer commanding a 20-30 per cent premium compared to technical fields, Gupta added.

Central to this growth are reforms such as the Indian Space Policy 2023, a thriving base of 250+ space startups, and a landmark Rs 1,000 crore VC fund under IN-SPACe to fuel innovation and private-sector participation.

"Diversity will be a cornerstone of India's space workforce. Initiatives such as the WISE Fellowship, Vigyan Jyoti Programme, ISRO Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA), and the SAMRIDH Scheme are already enabling more women to enter technical fields, research, and entrepreneurship.

Upcoming milestones that are likely to accelerate talent demand across the ecosystem include the Gaganyaan mission, India's participation in the Axiom-4 ISS program, and the development of the country's own space station.

Currently, the Indian space economy is contributing about 2 per cent to the global market. The government has set an ambitious target of scaling this to USD 44 billion by 2033, including USD 11 billion in exports, positioning India to command 7-8 per cent of the global space economy, as per the report.