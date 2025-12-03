exhibition

Chandrayaan to Mangalyaan: RTU’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition Showcases India’s Milestones

PTI
Posted on 03 Dec 2025
14:53 PM
Rajasthan Technical University Campus

Summary
The Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition from December 1-3 is being organised in collaboration with ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad.
The exhibition is drawing school students in large numbers.

Models of Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, replicas of rockets and rovers, along with ISRO’s signature Space Science Bus, are drawing students in large numbers to a three-day space exhibition at the Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) here, officials said on Tuesday.

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition from December 1-3 is being organised in collaboration with ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad. Visitors can get insights into India's technological capabilities, with film screenings, mission displays and direct interactions with ISRO scientists making the event an immersive learning experience, they said.

The exhibition is drawing school students in large numbers, officials said, adding that 688 students from 14 schools visited on the opening day.

According to officials, ISRO’s Space Science Bus, models of Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, launch pads, radar systems and various satellite technologies are some of the key attractions.

Additionally, multiple halls are showcasing replicas of rockets, rovers and mission components, while screening rooms are showing documentaries on India’s space capabilities. Students are also getting an opportunity to interact directly with ISRO scientists.

Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma inaugurated the event on Monday. RTU Vice Chancellor Prof. Nimit Chaudhary presided over the ceremony, with ISRO scientists Neha Gaur Mishra and Dr S P Vyas, Prof. Dinesh Birla and Registrar Bhavna Sharma present as Guests of Honour.

Sharma highlighted India's growing global stature in space research and said that space remains one of the most intriguing frontiers of science. "India's recent lunar landing has positioned the country prominently on the world stage," he said.

Vyas outlined ISRO's journey -- from the early days of carrying rocket parts on a bicycle to Chandrayaan-3 and the ongoing preparations for Chandrayaan-4 and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission scheduled for 2028.

Highlighting India's cost-effective scientific progress, he noted that ISRO's 10-year budget equals NASA's single-year budget, yet India continues to achieve landmark successes.

Vyas emphasised that ISRO's contributions extend far beyond its lunar and Mars missions and pointed out that the organisation's satellites support critical applications in agriculture, mineral discovery, disaster management, water resource mapping, and environmental monitoring -- all of which were showcased at the exhibition.

RTU Vice Chancellor Chaudhary said the university aims to inspire young students and expose them to India’s expanding space research landscape.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 03 Dec 2025
14:54 PM
