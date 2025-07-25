Indian embassy issues travel advisory amid clashes along Thailand-Cambodia border

The Indian embassy in Thailand on Friday issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid visiting seven provinces in the country due to escalating tensions and violent clashes near the Thailand–Cambodia border.

According to the state-run Thai Public Broadcasting Service, clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces broke out along the border on Thursday, resulting in at least 11 deaths and several injuries.

"In view of the situation near Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travelers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom," the Indian embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy also shared an update from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which flagged multiple locations across seven provinces as areas to avoid. The advisory specifically mentioned that the following provinces "are not recommended" for travel: Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

As per the TAT advisory updated on July 24, 2025, the following attractions and border areas should be avoided:

Ubon Ratchathani

Phu Chong‑Na Yoi National Park (Na Chaluai), Kaeng Lamduan (Nam Yuen), Chong An Ma Checkpoint (Nam Yuen)

Surin

Prasat Ta Muen Thom/Tod, Prasat Ta Kwai, Prasat Ban Pluang, Prasat Phum Pon, Chong Chom, Phanom Swai Forest Parkm, Phanom Dong Rak border zones

Sisaket

Khao Phra Wihan NP (Pha Mo I Daeng), Chong Sa‑ngam, Border areas near Kantharalak & Phu Sing

Buriram

Chong Sai Taku, Ta Phraya NP, Border zones near Ban Kruat & Lahan Sai

Sa Kaeo

Ban Khlong Luek Checkpoint & Rong Kluea Market, Prasat Sdok Kok Thom, Border zones near Aranyaprathet & Khlong Hat

Chanthaburi

Ban Laem & Ban Phat Kad checkpoints, Border zones near Pong Nam Ron & Soi Dao

Trat

Ban Hat Lek, Ban Muen Dan & Ban Ma Muang checkpoints

"For travel updates, please contact the relevant TAT provincial offices. Save and share this post to keep your friends safe!" the advisory added.

Travellers can also reach out to the TAT Call Center at 1672 for more information.