Indian defence firm patents fixed-wing tactical drone blending strike capability with surveillance

The company said the emphasis on operational readiness has become increasingly critical as warfare grows faster and more complex, driven largely by technological advancements

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 11.02.26, 12:21 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

An Indian defence firm said on Tuesday that its newly patented fixed-wing tactical drone integrates precision strike and surveillance capabilities into a single unmanned system, bolstering the country’s indigenous defence preparedness.

IG Defence said it has been granted a patent for its Fixed-Wing Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), which it described as being designed to meet the changing demands of modern battlefield operations.

The company said the emphasis on operational readiness has become increasingly critical as warfare grows faster and more complex, driven largely by technological advancements.

“Operations are quicker and more complex than ever before and are increasingly being driven by technology. The threats are no longer contained within traditional battle-spheres; they require quicker cycles of response and situational awareness, together with intelligent usage of unmanned systems,” the firm said in a statement.

The newly patented system was developed with these evolving realities in mind, IG Defence said.

"It allows forces to detect, track and engage targets with a high degree of precision, while significantly reducing risk to personnel on the ground. In contested and high-pressure environments, this ability to gather intelligence and act swiftly can be decisive," the company said.

The platform's fixed-wing architecture enables longer range, higher endurance and stable performance over extended missions. With the ability to carry a warhead payload of up to 5 kg, the system can be configured with mission-specific munitions or equipment, it added.

"This flexibility allows the drone to support a wide spectrum of operational roles, ranging from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to precision strike and other strategic tasks," the statement said.

Its lightweight design makes it easier to transport and "deploy quickly", even in challenging terrain and time-sensitive scenarios.

"With a minimal logistical footprint, the system is suited for missions where speed, accuracy and adaptability are critical," the firm said.

The patented platform "brings together precision strike, surveillance and terminal engagement in one versatile unmanned system, strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities," the statement said.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and CEO, IG Defence, said, "This is our way of contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and to building defence capabilities that India can truly rely on."

