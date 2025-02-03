MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian Constitution now accessible to visually impaired in Braille version

The project was done in collaboration with Sankara Eye Hospital Bengaluru and CII Young Indians (Yi) Bengaluru

PTI Published 03.02.25, 04:01 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File photo

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot launched on Monday a Braille-enabled version of the Indian Constitution, to mark 75 years of the Constitution.

"This initiative aims to empower those who are blind or have low vision by enabling them to read and understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens," said Dr Kaushik Murali, President of Medical Administration, Quality & Education at Sankara Eye Foundation India, in a press statement issued on Monday.

The Braille version will be distributed to key institutions, ensuring wider access, he added.

Darshan Mutha, National Chair of Accessibility at CII Young Indians, said the initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity and create a more accessible world for all.

