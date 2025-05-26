MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SIT probe into Odisha mining ‘scam’ in mineral-rich Hemgiri, Koida tehsils of Sundergarh

Mining mafias have illegally extracted 9,843 tonnes of coal from 22 mines in Hemgiri—worth around Rs 2 crore—and over 20,000 tonnes of manganese ore and 1,200 tonnes of iron ore—worth Rs 37 crore—from nearly 50 mines in Koida

Subhashish Mohanty Published 26.05.25, 07:02 AM
Representational image

The Odisha government’s vigilance department has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a large-scale mining scam in the mineral-rich Hemgiri and Koida tehsils of Sundergarh district.

The SIT was constituted after it was found that mining mafias had illegally extracted 9,843 tonnes of coal from 22 mines in Hemgiri—worth around 2 crore—and over 20,000 tonnes of manganese ore and 1,200 tonnes of iron ore—worth 37 crore—from nearly 50 mines in Koida.

The scam came to light in early April when the Sundergarh district administration and mining officials discovered extensive illegal extraction and large quantities of ore left abandoned in forest areas.

The inspection revealed unauthorised mining pits, illegal coal dumps, and signs of rampant extraction. In their report, the ministers flagged serious concerns regarding environmental degradation, massive revenue losses, and alleged administrative negligence under the previous government.

