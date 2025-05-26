Heavy rain tears through membrane shade at arrival forecourt of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport

Heavy rain in Delhi tore through the membrane shade at the arrival forecourt of Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday morning.

A video of the incident that has surfaced online shows a large portion of the canopy crashing onto the pavement under the weight of the accumulated rainwater, which splashed onto parked vehicles and flooded the nearby area.

According to sources, the structure was installed after a fatal canopy collapse in June 2024 that resulted in one death and several injuries. The incident had prompted a structural audit by IIT Delhi, which had identified multiple deficiencies.

Although no injuries were reported on Sunday, the incident triggered concern over the airport’s infrastructure. Social media was flooded with comments that either flayed the authorities or took a dig at “vikas” (development).

An X user referred to the canopy collapse as the “new state-of-the-art waterfall” at the airport.

“Now it seems that the name of corruption should also be changed to development,” another X user posted in Hindi.

A spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages the airport, said: “As a part of the design’s natural response to extreme conditions and to prevent excessive water retention, a section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 Arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure, thereby aiding in water dispersal.”

It added that there was no structural compromise or impact to other parts of the terminal.

“Swift action was taken by the ground teams to restore normal conditions, ensuring safety and continuity of operations with minimal disruption,” the spokesperson said.

According to a statement issued by Delhi airport, the sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around the airport, briefly impacting operations.

As many as 49 flights, including 17 international ones, were diverted at the airport on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department said the city’s primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to 82kmph and 81.2mm of rain between 11.30pm on Saturday and 5.30am on Sunday.

PWD officials said the rain led to waterlogging at the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, the Timarpur main market, Peeragarhi Chowk near New Delhi railway station, Greater Kailash-2, ITO and underpasses at Dhaula Kuan, Palam, Azadpur, Minto Road and Zakhira.