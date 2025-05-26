ASI to expedite renovation and conservation work work of 12th-century Puri Jagannath Temple

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has assured the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) that it will expedite the renovation and conservation work of the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri.

A meeting was held on Saturday between ASI Director General Dr Yadubir Singh Rawat and SJTA chief Dr Arabinda Padhee in Puri to finalise the roadmap for the temple’s restoration. It was decided that the conservation and repair of the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) will be completed before Niladri Bije, which marks the conclusion of the annual Rath Yatra.

The ASI has assured that no structural changes will be made during the repairs, and that all restoration work will prioritise the sanctity and architectural heritage of the shrine. Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the ASI will incorporate both advanced conservation techniques and traditional knowledge systems to ensure durability and authenticity.

Renovation of the Srimandir and Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) will also be carried out ahead of the Rath Yatra. Anti-lightning systems will be installed at subsidiary temples within the complex, including Maa Bimala, Maa Mahalakshmi, Surya, Nrushingha, and Maa Bhubaneswari temples. A similar facility has already been set up at the main temple.

The steel infrastructure of the Jagamohan and Bhogamandap will be reinforced, while chemical cleaning and treatment of the temple walls will also be undertaken. A new ramp near the North Gate will be completed soon to aid access for the elderly and persons with disabilities.