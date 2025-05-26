Symbol of resilience and dignity: Self-reliance fuelled by print shop on wheels

In riot-scarred Kandhamal, Salman Pradhan, a differently abled man from Kamaeju village under jurisdiction of Daringbadi police station, has emerged as a symbol of resilience and dignity.

Armed with a solar-powered tricycle fitted with a compact printer–photocopier, he travels from village to village, running a mobile “xerox shop” and earning his livelihood independently.

“We’ve moved on from the 2008 riots. People are rebuilding their lives. But my disability made it harder. For 40 years, my parents supported me. Now, I’m no longer a burden. I earn ₹100–200 a day, which is enough to run my home and dream for tomorrow,” Salman told The Telegraph.

Once the fastest runner in school, Salman was struck by a high fever at age eleven that left his legs paralysed, resulting in lifelong locomotor disability. For nearly three decades, he relied on others for every task, including collecting his disability pension.

“To get my allowance, I needed help and even had to share a part of it. Things are different now. I’ve chosen to stay unmarried due to my disability, but I’m happy that I’m self-reliant,” he said.

Salman’s life was transformed when a field team from Kandhamal Zilla Sabuja Vaidya Sangathan (KZSVS), led by founder Dinabandhu Maharana, reached out. “We didn’t ask what he couldn’t do. We asked what he wanted to do. Salman said he wanted to work and be independent,” said Maharana.

With support from the SELCO Foundation, KZSVS designed a solar-powered tricycle tailored to Salman’s needs and the region’s demands. The tricycle, complete with a photocopier and printer, charges on the go and is built for rugged village terrain.

“The first day Salman set out, kids followed him like a parade. Farmers brought land documents, students queued with essays. He earned ₹100 that day — the first income he made on his own,” Maharana said.

Salman is one of ten persons with disabilities equipped through the KZSVS–SELCO initiative. The organisations aim to empower 1,800 PWDs across Kandhamal with sustainable, customised livelihoods.

“Salman’s mobile print shop is proof — etched not in ink, but in kilometres travelled and dignity restored,” said Maharana.