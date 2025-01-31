MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 January 2025

India working with American authorities for early extradition of Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana

On January 21, the US supreme court rejected Rana's review petition paving way for his extradition

PTI Published 31.01.25, 06:04 PM
Randhir Jaiswal

Randhir Jaiswal PTI

India on Friday said it is working with American authorities for early extradition of Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana.

On January 21, the US supreme court rejected Rana's review petition paving way for his extradition to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

United States Extraction
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

From chilli paneer jabs to abuse of bowler's namesakes, Virat Kohli critics, fans vent ire

After star India batter scores just six runs from 15 balls in Ranji Trophy match, fights erupt online
Randhir Jaiswal
Quote left Quote right

We are now working with US side on procedural issues for Rana's early extradition to India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT