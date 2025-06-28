India to host 2029 World Police and Fire Games in Ahmedabad for the first time ever

For the first time, India will host the prestigious 2029 World Police and Fire Games, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed as a moment of great pride for every citizen.

Ahmedabad has been selected as the venue of the event.

The world police and fire games are organised once every two years since 1985.

The Indian police contingent first participated in these games in Adelaide world police and fire games in 2007, an official release said.

Since its participation in 2007, Indian police contingent has won over 1,400 medals in eight editions of the games.

So far, 20 editions of the games have been held since its inception of which the United States hosted eight times, Canada hosted five times, Europe four times, UK two times and China once.

These games are open to serving and retired personnel from police, fire medical, emergency, disaster services and first responders etc, the release said.

The last (20th edition) world police and fire games were held in Winnipeg, Canada during July 26-August 6, 2023, where 133 of Indian police sportspersons won a record 343 medals -- 224 gold, 82 silver and 37 bronze.

The Indian contingent for the world police and fire games is selected on the basis of performance of the players during the annual All India Police Games held during that year.

The All India Police Sports Control Board, the governing body for organising Police sports in the country which has 53 member organisations from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), State Police Forces and other security agencies conducts 40 annual police games every year.

Gold medal winners in different sports during the All India Police Games that year are shortlisted for the Indian team for the world police and fire games.

Expressing happiness over India being designated as the host country for the prestigious world police and fire games, Shah termed it as a moment of great pride for every citizen.

The home minister also said Ahmedabad is being selected as the venue of the event that brings together police, fire, and disaster services to compete in more than 50 sports disciplines is a testament to the city's rising stature as a sporting destination.

"It is a moment of great pride for every citizen, as Bharat has been designated as the host country for the prestigious 2029 World Police and Fire Games. Bharat winning the prestigious bid to host the event is a global recognition of our sprawling sports infrastructure built under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji," Shah wrote on 'X'.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.