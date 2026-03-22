Indo-Tibet trade revival via Shipki La after Covid pause to boost Himachal’s economy

The stage is set for the resumption of Indo-Tibet trade, suspended in 2020 due to Covid pandemic, through the Shipki La pass in Kinnaur on the Himachal Pradesh border from June this year, Tribal Development and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said here on Sunday.

Citing security concerns and other factors, he said many restrictions were in place earlier, preventing tourists and traders from accessing these areas. With the easing of curbs, the resumption of trade is expected to boost commerce and generate employment in Kinnaur and nearby regions, he added.

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Negi told PTI videos that traditional trade remained in limbo for several years, and local traders' unions and Associations had been demanding its revival. He expressed hope that trading activities would resume in June, once weather conditions improve.

Negi also urged the Union government to develop the Shipki La pass road to facilitate the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, noting that building just 3 to 4 Km of connectivity would facilitate a smoother and shorter journey.

Kailash-Mansarovar is of great importance to followers of Hindu, Bodh and Jain dharma and opening this route would also boost adventure tourism and tourist inflow, he said, adding that the Members of Parliament from Himachal should also raise this demand.

The Indo-Tibetan trade has a long history. In 1697, a formal treaty was signed between Tibet (Ganden Phodrang) and Raja Kehari Singh of Bushahar, which guaranteed safe passage, cementing a long-term trade partnership, and trading was done on a barter (exchange) basis through the old Hindustan-Tibet road.

Tibetan traders imported quality wool, sheep, salt, yak tails, and raw silk, while Indian traders exported items like copperware, rice, textiles, tea and agricultural tools and trade was based on 'gamgya' (a traditional folk oath of mutual trust) rather than written contracts.

The trade was largely halted in 1962 due to the Sino-Indian War, but limited, regulated trade resumed in 1994 after several decades, which was again discontinued during Covid in 2020.

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