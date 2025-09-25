India successfully test-fires agni-prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher: Rajnath Singh

India on Thursday successfully conducted the first-ever test firing of its next-generation Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced.

“This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2,000 km and is equipped with various advanced features,” Singh said in a post on X.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), carried out the "successful" launch of intermediate range Agni-Prime missile under a full operational scenario on Wednesday, the defence ministry said.

It has not disclosed the location of test-firing of the weapon system.

Highlighting the significance of the launch platform, he added: “The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions that allows User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility.”

Congratulating the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces, the minister wrote: “Congratulations to @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network.”

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 25, 2025

The ministry said the missile is equipped with all independent launch capability features, including the state-of-the-art communication systems and protection mechanisms.

"The missile trajectory was tracked by various ground stations and it was a text book launch meeting all mission objectives. This successful launch will enable futuristic rail-based systems induction into services," it said.

The launch was witnessed by senior scientists of the DRDO and officers of Strategic Forces Command.

The "road mobile" variant of Agni-Prime has already been inducted into the services after a series of successful flight trials.

The test-firing of the missile came over four-and-half-months after the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan.