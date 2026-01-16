India readies evacuation plan as unrest grows in Iran and stranded citizens seek return

India has begun exploring options for facilitating the return of Indians who wish to leave Iran in view of the evolving situation across the country arising from protests against a failing economy, and the US threat of intervention.

The decision to begin making preparations to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to travel back to India was taken after Iran closed its airspace in the small hours of Thursday. The reopening of airspace in the evening has opened the option of ferrying Indians back by special flights.

Other options under consideration include moving Indians out through Iran’s land borders, as was done in June following the Israeli and American airstrikes on Iran. During Operation Sindhu, when the airspace was closed, Indians were moved out of Iran into Armenia and Turkmenistan, from where they were flown back.

Possible evacuation is understood to have been discussed when Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday to talk about the evolving situation in and around Iran. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also spoke to Jaishankar on Thursday, seeking his intervention to ensure the safety of students from the Union Territory in Iran.

“Just spoke to EAM @DrSJaishankar ji about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on. I’m grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now,” Omar said in a post on X.