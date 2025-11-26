MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India examining Bangladesh’s extradition request for Sheikh Hasina, says MEA

'It is being examined as part of judicial and internal legal processes,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 26.11.25, 07:03 PM
Sheikh Hasina

India is examining a request from Bangladesh for the extradition of the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"It is being examined as part of judicial and internal legal processes," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The request - first made in December and reiterated this month after Hasina was sentenced to death for her role in the killing of student protesters last year - was being examined in India as part of ongoing internal judicial and legal processes, he said.

Hasina fled to India in August 2024 at the height of the protests.

