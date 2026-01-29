India continues to monitor attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urges interim govt to bring perpetrators to justice

India continues to monitor reports of incidents of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, including on their homes and places of worship, and has "consistently raised" the issue with the authorities in Dhaka, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written response to a query, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said it is the expectation of India that the interim government of Bangladesh will discharge its responsibilities by "thoroughly investigating" these incidents and "bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence against minorities to justice without excuses".

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) member John Brittas had asked the Ministry of External Affairs whether the government had taken cognisance of reports of attacks, killings, arson and intimidation targeting minorities in Bangladesh, as well as the deterioration of law and order, and details of formal representations made by India to the government of Bangladesh on protection of minorities during the last two years.

"The government of India continues to monitor reports of incidents of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, including on their homes, properties, businesses and places of worship. India has consistently raised the matter of safety and security of the minorities with the authorities in Bangladesh, at both political and diplomatic levels on several occasions," Singh said in his response.

"The issue was raised by the prime minister during his meeting with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on April 4, 2025, and by the external affairs minister during his meeting with Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain on February 16, 2025," he added.

Singh also noted that the issue has been discussed during relevant talks with other foreign interlocutors.

"It is the expectation of the government of India that the interim government of Bangladesh will discharge its responsibilities by thoroughly investigating these incidents and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence against minorities to justice without excuses. The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh," he said.

In response to another query on how India views a recent statement by the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh over attacks on Hindus, Singh said, "The troubling tendency by the interim government to attribute attacks on minorities to personal rivalries, political differences, or other extraneous reasons only emboldens the extremists and the perpetrators of such crimes, and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among the minorities."

Singh added that India's concerns and sensitivities with regard to incidents related to minorities have been "clearly conveyed" to the government of Bangladesh, including at the highest political levels.