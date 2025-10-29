India, China hold fresh round of border talks; agree to maintain dialogue and peace along LAC

The Indian and Chinese militaries held a fresh round of high-level talks at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side, focusing on maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, China’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

It said the 23rd round of Corps Commander-level talks were held on the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side of the frontier on October 25.

“The two sides engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border,” it said in a readout.

During the discussions, both sides agreed to continue maintaining communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to ensure stability along the border.

“They agreed to continue communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the China-India border areas,” the ministry added.

The talks are part of ongoing efforts to ease tensions and maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following previous military standoffs. There was no immediate official comment from Indian authorities on the meeting.