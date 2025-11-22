In jail, Sonam Wangchuk teaches kids, reads Aurobindo while Ladakh seeks his release

The Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) after the September 24 clashes in Leh, has been spending time with the children of jail staff, offering them lessons and their parents guidance on raising children.

On X, Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder and CEO of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh, and Wangchuk’s wife, described a man trying to maintain a routine and purpose inside a cell.

“He is enjoying Sri Aurobindo’s autobiographical description of his 1 year detention at Alipore jail, ‘Tales of Prison Life’ that I felt inspired to take for him last time,” she wrote.

“When I met @Wangchuk66 yesterday, he told me how he spends time with the kids of the jail staff who accompany their parents to work,” said Gitanjali.

“To the jail staff who ask him about how to bring up children, he gives the simple advice of always celebrating the good the child does more than pointing out their wrongs!”

She added that the parallels in Aurobindo’s autobiography struck him strongly.

“It was so similar to his case where the most patriotic Sri Aurobindo was accused of sedition! He wanted me to bring a sundial next time as he does not have a watch to know the time and a book on the behaviour of ants!!”

Aurobindo was arrested for conspiracy on 2 May 1908 and spent one full year in Alipore Jail during the investigation and the Sessions Court trial in the Alipore Bomb Case. The British government tried to implicate him in multiple ways. He was acquitted and released on 6 May 1909.

Later, he wrote a series of articles in the Bengali journal Suprabhat about his prison days and the courtroom. He mentioned spiritual experiences he had in detention.

Wangchuk has been called a “Chinese agent”, a Bangladesh supporter, foreign-funded agent, an instigator of violence and a threat to Indian sovereignty.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Monday submitted a 29-page draft proposal to the ministry of home affairs, which included demands of statehood, Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh and amnesty to people arrested after the September 24 protest, LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook said.

It also includes a plea of general amnesty for Wangchuk and others detained with him in September this year.

Four people were killed and nearly 100 others, including police and paramilitary personnel, were injured on September 24 when the protesters went on a rampage, vandalising buildings and setting a BJP office and a police vehicle on fire.