IMD's computational capabilities increased, structure needs renewal: Jairam Ramesh

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh noted on Tuesday that the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) computational capabilities have increased in recent decades and called for a major renewal of its organisational structure.

As the IMD marked its 150th anniversary, Ramesh said it has had a great history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Climate change is having a profound impact on the behaviour of monsoon, which is and will continue to be of critical importance to the country's fortunes, the Congress leader said in a post on X.

"Long Period Averages of the quantum of rainfall may not have varied much over the years but its variability clearly has. The frequency of extreme events has definitely increased. There is, broadly speaking, the same amount of rainfall but in a decidedly lower time period," he said.

This has many implications, especially for agri-planning and groundwater and urban management, Ramesh added.

"The IMD's computational capabilities have increased in recent decades. This has to be expanded even faster. Its organisational structure needs major renewal," he said.

The IMD, which functions under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, marks a significant milestone as it celebrates 150 years of dedicated service to the nation.

Established in 1875, the IMD has been at the forefront of providing critical weather and climate services, playing a vital role in disaster management, agriculture, aviation and public safety.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.