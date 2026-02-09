Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron’s son under investigation, medical tests ordered

The son of a prominent tobacco baron, allegedly driving a speeding Lamborghini that ploughed into pedestrians, injuring six people, will undergo medical tests to determine if he suffers from epilepsy or another condition, police said on Monday.

The announcement comes a day after the latest crash involving a luxury car grabbed headlines. No arrests have been made yet in the accident, which occurred in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon.

An FIR has been registered against an “unidentified driver,” officials said. Shivam Mishra, son of K K Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, who has been under the IT department’s scanner, is part of the investigation, they added.

The Lamborghini Revuelto, an Italian sports car costing upwards of Rs 10 crore, crashed on VIP Road in Kanpur’s upscale Gwaltoli area around 3.15 pm. SHO Santosh Gaur was removed from his post and sent to police lines.

“He failed to follow due procedure after the accident... The lapse amounts to negligence. Immediate action has been taken,” Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

The area was crowded at the time of the accident. Eyewitnesses said the car first hit an autorickshaw before crashing into a stationary motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly 10 feet into the air.

The vehicle mounted the motorcycle’s front wheel, dragging it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a stop. The black Lamborghini, with Delhi number plate DL 11 CF 4018, has been seized and sent for mechanical inspection.

Angry locals surrounded the car, forcing the driver to remain inside. Witnesses claimed private bouncers accompanying the accused tried to push back the crowd, escalating tensions.

Police rescued the driver and shifted him and the injured to a private hospital. At the station, victims and residents alleged that associates of the accused misbehaved with them.

They also claimed police were being lenient toward Mishra because of his family’s influence. Sonu Tripathi, one of the injured, told reporters that he and his cousin were standing near their motorcycle when the car hit them.

“My cousin fell and two other persons were flung onto the footpath,” he said. On Monday, as speculation swirled that Shivam Mishra may have been inebriated, his family stated that he suffers from epilepsy.

“We then decided to subject him to a medical examination to check whether epilepsy or another medical condition could have contributed to the crash,” an official said. Lal said further action would depend on the medical findings.

"If the tests show that he was medically unfit to drive, we will examine how he obtained a driving licence," Lal added. He said the role of officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) would also be scrutinised if any violation of norms is found.

“Strict instructions have been issued to complete the investigation within the stipulated time and file the chargesheet at the earliest,” Lal told PTI. "We will leave no stone unturned to ensure legal action against the accused," he said.

CCTV footage from nearby shops, traffic intersections, and residential buildings is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the vehicle’s speed at the time of the crash.

Mishra is under close surveillance to prevent any attempt to evade the investigation, police said.

The FIR was registered under charges of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt, based on a complaint filed by Taufiq, one of the injured. Taufiq suffered serious leg injuries after being thrown several metres.

The other injured sustained fractures and bruises. All have been discharged from the hospital. Banshidhar Exports Pvt. Ltd., owned by K. K. Mishra, supplies tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region.

The Mishras have been under the scanner of the Income Tax Department since March 2024. Searches at multiple premises in Delhi and Kanpur uncovered luxury vehicles and around Rs 4.5 crore in cash.

Among the seized cars were a Rolls-Royce Phantom, McLaren, Porsche, and the black Lamborghini involved in Sunday’s accident.

Several of the vehicles bore the distinctive registration number “4018,” officials said. Jewellery and expensive watches were also seized. Sunday’s accident underscores the risks of high-powered cars on India’s often congested streets.

In May 2024, two IT professionals were killed in Pune after a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a minor and the son of a prominent builder, rammed their motorcycle.

In July last year, a drunk Audi driver ran over five people, including an eight-year-old girl, while they slept on a footpath in Delhi. Earlier, in March, two labourers were injured when a red Lamborghini hit them on a Noida footpath.

In 2023, nine people were killed and several injured after a speeding Jaguar allegedly driven by a businessman’s son rammed into a crowd on ISKCON Bridge in Kanpur.