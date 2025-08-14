MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 August 2025

IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for 24 districts, heavy showers could affect Independence Day celebrations

Unnao received a staggering 150 mm rainfall, Bareilly 140 mm, and Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and Barabanki each recorded 120 mm

PTI Published 14.08.25, 05:31 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Heavy rain alerts were issued for Thursday in 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with some parts of the state set to see heavy showers on Independence Day.

In view of Wednesday night's torrential rainfall in state capital Lucknow, District Magistrate Vishak G has ordered all schools from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on August 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current monsoon spell is set to intensify in western Uttar Pradesh from Thursday, with an orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnor.

Also Read

Senior scientist Atul Kumar Singh of the Regional Meteorological Centre said that after the intense showers in eastern UP and the Terai region, western UP is expected to receive significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

Twenty districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, Jhansi, and Lalitpur, are under a yellow alert for heavy rain, while thunderstorm and lightning warnings have been issued for 36 districts.

Several districts in the Terai belt -- Maharajganj, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur -- witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Unnao received a staggering 150 mm rainfall, Bareilly 140 mm, and Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and Barabanki each recorded 120 mm.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Independence Day Rainfall
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar SIR: Publish list of 65 lakh deleted voters, Supreme Court tells Election Commission

The apex court, hearing petitions against the poll panel revision of voter lists, also reportedly says Aadhaar should be valid proof
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a programme organised to mark 12 years of 'Kanyashree Prakalpa', state government's social welfare scheme for girls, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

India would not have got Independence if Bengal was not there. Bengal stands for harmony, unity

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT