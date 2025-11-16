IIT Bhubaneswar advances semiconductor mission with pilot line push for power electronics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar on Friday hosted a one-day national workshop on “Setting Up a Pilot Line for Integrated Power Electronics”, bringing together key representatives from industry, academia and government to advance India’s semiconductor ambitions under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The workshop sought inputs to shape the proposal for establishing an integrated power electronics hub at IIT Bhubaneswar.

IIT Bhubaneswar director Shreepad Karmalkar said a nationwide effort was underway to build a strong industry–academia–government partnership to support a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem. He highlighted the institute’s contributions through its ₹64 crore SiC research and innovation centre, its role in the upcoming 220-acre semiconductor and ESDM Park, the yearlong PG diploma in semiconductor technology and the newly sanctioned ₹4.95-crore NaMo Semiconductor

Laboratory. He said the institute’s MTech, MS and PhD programmes in semiconductor technology and chip design were strengthening India’s talent pipeline.

Advisor to ISM, Rao Tummala, said the workshop had two major goals: establishing IIT Bhubaneswar as an integrated power electronics hub equipped with a pilot line for industry prototypes and creating an industry consortium to expand existing package manufacturing lines across six states.

Ashok Chandak, president of the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and SEMI India, detailed IIT Bhubaneswar’s role in the national hub network.