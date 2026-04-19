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regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 April 2026

IIT Bhubaneswar holds 14th convocation, awards degrees to 802 students

IIT Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar highlighted the institute’s progress in research, innovation, industry collaboration, startups, infrastructure and sustainability, and said graduates are equipped to deliver real-world impact

Subhashish Mohanty Published 19.04.26, 09:41 AM
IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar File image

IIT Bhubaneswar held its 14th convocation on Saturday, conferring degrees on 802 students for the 2024-25 academic year.

Former secretary of department of science and technology and ex-director of Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, Prof V.S. Ramamurthy urged graduates to pursue excellence as a commitment, stressing that whatever they do must be done well.

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He noted India’s growing role as an equal partner in international scientific missions and called on IITs to embrace cooperation while competing to advance research and innovation.

IIT Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar highlighted the institute’s progress in research, innovation, industry collaboration, startups, infrastructure and sustainability, and said graduates are equipped to deliver real-world impact.

He said the institute will focus on interdisciplinary research, global partnerships and preparing students to lead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Of the total, 96 students received PhDs, 177 MTech, 96 MSc, 102 dual degrees and 325 BTech degrees.

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