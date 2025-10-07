IIM Udaipur to offer BBA in Hindi from 2026, faculty raise concerns over content and placements

IIM Udaipur will offer students the option to pursue Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Hindi from next year, a move that some faculty members fear may be met with challenges in content availability, delivery and job placements.

The B-school’s initiative is in line with the Centre’s policy to promote higher education in Indian languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Banerjee, the director of IIM Udaipur, told The Telegraph that students taking admission to the BBA programme to be offered in online mode from the 2026-27 academic session could choose either English or Hindi as the medium of instruction.

“Traditionally, management courses are offered in English. In our country, many students passing out from Hindi-medium schools are facing difficulty in pursuing careers in management because of the language barrier. The proposed BBA programme is more inclusive and will enable Hindi-medium students to accomplish their career goal in management,” Banerjee said.

IIM Udaipur will be the first B-school to offer BBA in an Indian language. The four-year programme will have 40 courses and 60 hours of learning per course.

The institute will adopt a blended mode of learning in which 30 hours of content will be made available through video lectures by faculty members. For the remaining 30 hours, the institute will arrange live online classes by faculty members and

experts from other institutions.

“The professors will use both English and Hindi in video lectures and the online classes,” Banerjee said.

A retired IIM professor said there was no management textbook in Hindi. The students will struggle to access the course material in Hindi.

“Delivery of the course and placement are greater challenges. Some of the faculty members may be Hindi speakers, but they may not have experience in teaching in Hindi. The popularity of a course depends on placements. The programme in Hindi may not attract prospective employers,” he said.